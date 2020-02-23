Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haiden M. Crawford. View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 228 S Pennsylvania Ave Centre Hall , PA 16828 (814)-364-1099 Send Flowers Obituary

Haiden M. Crawford September 7, 1998-February 20, 2020 Haiden M. Crawford, 21, of Centre Hall, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born on September 7, 1998, in State College, he was the son of John W. Crawford and Stephanie C. (Feathers) Dreibelbis. Haiden was a 2017 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. He had played football for many years from flag football to high school football while at Penns Valley. He spent over two years working side by side with his dad at LMR Tire in Centre Hall. He was a real lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed going to camp, riding ATVs, riding in his dad's boat, and playing board games. Haiden will be forever remembered for his big heart and overwhelming amounts of love he had for his family. His love for his parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins was ever present. The bond he had with his "Gmaw" was an everlasting bond that will never fade or be forgotten. Haiden is survived by: his father, John W. Crawford and his wife, Stephanie, of Rebersburg, his mother, Stephanie C. Dreibelbis and her husband, Steve, of Spring Mills, one brother, Cameron J. Crawford of Spring Mills, one half-sister, Rachel M. Dreibelbis of Spring Mills, one step brother, Robbie E. Turnbaugh of Petersburg and one step sister, Kristan N. Myers of Petersburg. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Sandra "Gmaw" Crawford of Bellefonte and Ronald Crawford and his wife, Lynn, of Spring Mills, his maternal grandparents, Scott and Penny Wilson of West Decatur, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service for Haiden on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:45pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spring Mills with Rev. Russell Sauerwein officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Haiden's memory to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

