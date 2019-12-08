Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hal Hallock. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Hal Hallock May 1, 1944-December 4, 2019 Hal Hallock, 75, of State College, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at home. Born May 1, 1944, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Philip F. and Florence "Kitty" Franks Hallock. On November 11, 1988 he married Natalie I. Martinez. He is survived by his three children, Troy Hallock and his wife, Dawn, of Reedsville, Toie Lewis and her husband, Michael, of Reedsville, Rachel Lawrence and her husband Tyrone Sr., of Seattle, WA; two step-sons, Robert J. E. Hemman III and Michael S. Hemman, both of State College; five grandchildren, Cory Carvalho and his wife, Heidi, of Athens, GA, Tyrone Lawrence Jr. of Seattle, WA, Michael Hemman of Pleasant Gap, Ashley Hallock of Reedsville, Tiffany Lawrence of Seattle, WA, and Isaac Hallock of Reedsville; six great-grandchildren, Kalia, Caleb, Roman, Benjamin, David and Mateo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Val Hallock on July 4, 1965. Hal was a 1962 graduate of State College High School. He received a degree from the Williamsport Community College and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Penn State University in 1971. Hal received a Master's degree from Arizona State in 1973 in Art Education. After graduating from Arizona State University, Hal earned an additional Bachelor's degree from Penn State University in Art Education. He was a longtime favorite substitute teacher for the Centre County School Districts, grades K-12, since 1977. While in high school, Hal was a trombone player in the State College High School Band. He was later an enthusiastic member of The State College Alumni Band. Hal, together with his wife, Natalie, were involved in many community organizations. They were longtime members of The Boal Barn, The State College Community Theatre and appeared in many productions with the SCCT and The Project for The Performing Arts in Bellefonte. For at least two decades, Hal and Natalie volunteered with The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts. Hal and Natalie were major attractions at the Haunted Granary. Hal was a member of H.O.G and the State Safety Coordinator for A.B.A.T.E., where he was instrumental in the passage of the current Pennsylvania helmet law. Hal and Natalie were passionate participants in many Salvation Army Toy runs. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home, with Charles Nidermyer officiating. Burial will be in Greenlee Presbyterian Cemetery, McAlevy's Fort. Memorial contributions may be made to ABATE of PA Centre Line Riders, in care of Steve Lamar, 10 Penny Lane, State College, PA 16803, checks made payable to Centre Line Riders in care of Steve Lamar. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

