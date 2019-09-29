Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hangsheng "Henry" Lin. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Hangsheng "Henry" Line June 17, 1965September 26, 2019 Hangsheng "Henry"" Lin, 54, of State College, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in his home after a courageous battle against lung cancer. Born June 17, 1965, in Shanghang, Fujian, China, he was the son of the late Penfa Lin and Xiujin Qiu, who survives. On July 22, 1989, he married Juan "Jan" Qiu, who survives. In addition to his wife and mother, Henry is also survived by his two children, Alice Janet Lin and Jimmie Albert Lin, both of State College, and his siblings, Niansheng Lin, Rongsheng Lin, Yuping Lin, Yufeng Lin and Yuying Lin in China. Henry received his BS and MS in China, PhD at Texas A&M University. He was on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts - Lowell and the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point before joining the Pennsylvania State University in 2001. He was a professor of water quality and environmental science in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management in the College of Agriculture. He had mentored over 40 graduate students and postdocs and published over 240 scientific articles. He was the Fellow of Soil Science Society of America and Agronomy Society of America. His research was highly regarded internationally and he was named the founding father of hydropedology. Henry was a devoted husband, a loving father and a great friend. He loved spending time with his kids, walking with his wife, and singing with his friends. He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday, September 30th from 5-8 pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, October 1st at 6:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 150 Harvest Fields Dr, Boalsburg, with the Reverend Dan Nold officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the "Henry Lin Memorial Scholarship Fund" at

Hangsheng "Henry" Line June 17, 1965September 26, 2019 Hangsheng "Henry"" Lin, 54, of State College, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in his home after a courageous battle against lung cancer. Born June 17, 1965, in Shanghang, Fujian, China, he was the son of the late Penfa Lin and Xiujin Qiu, who survives. On July 22, 1989, he married Juan "Jan" Qiu, who survives. In addition to his wife and mother, Henry is also survived by his two children, Alice Janet Lin and Jimmie Albert Lin, both of State College, and his siblings, Niansheng Lin, Rongsheng Lin, Yuping Lin, Yufeng Lin and Yuying Lin in China. Henry received his BS and MS in China, PhD at Texas A&M University. He was on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts - Lowell and the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point before joining the Pennsylvania State University in 2001. He was a professor of water quality and environmental science in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management in the College of Agriculture. He had mentored over 40 graduate students and postdocs and published over 240 scientific articles. He was the Fellow of Soil Science Society of America and Agronomy Society of America. His research was highly regarded internationally and he was named the founding father of hydropedology. Henry was a devoted husband, a loving father and a great friend. He loved spending time with his kids, walking with his wife, and singing with his friends. He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday, September 30th from 5-8 pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, October 1st at 6:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 150 Harvest Fields Dr, Boalsburg, with the Reverend Dan Nold officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the "Henry Lin Memorial Scholarship Fund" at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-henry-lin . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close