Hannelore Quentin Simkovich December 26, 1934-February 17, 2020 Hannelore Quentin Simko vich, born December 26, 1934 in Goett ingen, Germany, died in State College on February 17, 2020. Her parents, deceased, were August and Helene Quentin. She married George Simkovich on August 11, 1963. Hannelore and George had three wonderful children: Boris August (wife Maike Haehle), Alexandra Helene (husband Paul Heerdt), and Natasha Mary (husband Tim Hunt). Their grandchildren are William, Peter, and Emma Heerdt and Quentin, Oliver, and Ella Hunt. George preceded her in death on August 5, 2005. She had one sister, Ingeborg Hoehn, who preceded her in death in 2007. She has one brother, Claus-Dieter Quentin, of Goettingen, Germany. She thanks her children and grandchildren for their love and caring throughout her life and especially after George's death. Hannelore's family will celebrate her life privately.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020