Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannelore Quention Simkovich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hannelore Quentin Simkovich December 26, 1934-February 17, 2020 Hannelore Quentin Simko vich, born December 26, 1934 in Goett ingen, Germany, died in State College on February 17, 2020. Her parents, deceased, were August and Helene Quentin. She married George Simkovich on August 11, 1963. Hannelore and George had three wonderful children: Boris August (wife Maike Haehle), Alexandra Helene (husband Paul Heerdt), and Natasha Mary (husband Tim Hunt). Their grandchildren are William, Peter, and Emma Heerdt and Quentin, Oliver, and Ella Hunt. George preceded her in death on August 5, 2005. She had one sister, Ingeborg Hoehn, who preceded her in death in 2007. She has one brother, Claus-Dieter Quentin, of Goettingen, Germany. She thanks her children and grandchildren for their love and caring throughout her life and especially after George's death. Hannelore's family will celebrate her life privately.

Hannelore Quentin Simkovich December 26, 1934-February 17, 2020 Hannelore Quentin Simko vich, born December 26, 1934 in Goett ingen, Germany, died in State College on February 17, 2020. Her parents, deceased, were August and Helene Quentin. She married George Simkovich on August 11, 1963. Hannelore and George had three wonderful children: Boris August (wife Maike Haehle), Alexandra Helene (husband Paul Heerdt), and Natasha Mary (husband Tim Hunt). Their grandchildren are William, Peter, and Emma Heerdt and Quentin, Oliver, and Ella Hunt. George preceded her in death on August 5, 2005. She had one sister, Ingeborg Hoehn, who preceded her in death in 2007. She has one brother, Claus-Dieter Quentin, of Goettingen, Germany. She thanks her children and grandchildren for their love and caring throughout her life and especially after George's death. Hannelore's family will celebrate her life privately. Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close