Harold E. Houser March 23, 1940-August 19, 2020 Harold E. Houser, 80,of Bellefonte passed away on August. 19th, 2020 at Geis- inger Medical Center 6 days after suffering a stroke. Harold was born on March 23, 1940, he was the son of the late Kenneth Houser and Gladys (Billett) Houser. After graduating from Bellefonte High School in 1958, he was employed by Cerro Metal Products as a shipping clerk for 43 years until his retirement in 2001. In 1961, he married his beloved wife Mary (Lose) Houser, who survives at home. On August 31st, they would have been married for 59 years. Harold served in the Army Reserves. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Undines Fire Co. #2. He was also a member of the Bellefonte VFW Post #1600 and Bellefonte Moose Lodge #206. Harold was a quiet and humble man who was never angry with anyone. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed going to Spikes games with his son and volunteering to cook hot dogs at 4th Fest. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Rick (Sherry) Houser, and 2 daughters, Lisa (Tom) Wellar and Karen McMinn. Also surviving are 4 grandsons, Zack, Scotty, Shawn and Shane and 2 sisters, Fay Stem and Larue Smith. He was preceded in death by one sister, Janet King. This quiet soft spoken man never did anything crazy in his life except for once, when he told his wife he was going to Walmart and instead came home with a new red Mustang convertible, his pride and joy. Harold spent the last several years of his life dedicated to caring for his ailing wife. He certainly fulfilled his marriage vows "for better, for worse, till death due us part." This is something his family is very proud of him for and will be forever grateful. He will be missed by more than he ever could imagine. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
.