Harold E. Hoy, Jr. April 22, 1949 January 25, 2020 Harold E. Hoy, Jr., 70, of Howard, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on April 22, 1949 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Harold E. Hoy, Sr. and Rosemary S. (Flanagan) Hoy. Harold was a 1967 graduate of Bellefonte High School. From 1968 until 1971, Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army; some of his time spent in the service was spent in Germany. After his active duty, he served in the State College Army Reserves. He worked for many years as a laborer at Penn State where he did various jobs. His colleagues will remember him by always being early and taking great pride in his work. He is survived by his three brothers, James Hoy (Cay), Robert Hoy (Diane), all of Bellefonte, and William R. Hoy (Roberta) of Enola. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara and Susan. Harold was an honorable lifetime member of the American Legion Post 867 in Pleasant Gap. He also served as an adjutant for the American Legion over the years. Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11am with Deacon Thomas Boldin officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #867 at 435 S. Main Street, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020