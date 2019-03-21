Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold E. Keener. View Sign

Harold E. Keener Harold E. Keener, 88, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. Born in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Jesse and Mabel Smith Keener. On February 13, 1993, in Philipsburg, PA, he married the former Anna Conway. Anna survives at home in Bellefonte. Harold attended the Morgantown High School. He was self-employed as an owner/operator with United Van Lines in California. In later years, he became a manager of the branch of Parks United Van Lines in State College, PA. He also was a driver for Fullington Bus Company in State College, PA and Tyler Transit of Tyler, TX. While living in Florida, he was Security of the Leesburg Regional Hospital and Village Regional Hospital from which he retired. Harold was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the Pleasant Gap Lions Club and various civic clubs in West Virginia and Florida. Harold is survived by his wife, Anna, one son, Gary Keener and his wife, Jan, of Flint TX, daughter, Dianna Nassimbeni of Tyler, TX and four grandchildren. Also surviving are his four stepchildren; Richard Conway and his wife, Theresa, of Lock Haven, PA, Christine Gephart and her husband, Mark, of Bellefonte, PA, Brenda Chambers and her husband, Ron, of Snow Shoe, PA, and Joseph Conway and his wife, Jennifer, of Moshannon, PA, four step grandchildren; Kristen Robinson and her husband, Travis, of Bellefonte, PA, Nicole Tucker and her husband, Alex, of Bellefonte, Nathan Conway and his wife, Tyler, of Clarion, PA and Colter Conway of Moshannon, and two great grandchildren; Alexis Ann Robinson and Cora Ann Tucker, both of Bellefonte, PA. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Greg Keener, and two brothers, Willis Keener and Robert Keener. Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Burial will be at a later time at the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Morgantown, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

