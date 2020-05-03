Harold Edward Mayes Thompson April 23, 1945 April 28, 2020 On Wednesday, April 28, 2020, Harold Edward Mayes Thompson, loving husband, father, grandfather, stepfather, brother and friend passed away at the age of 75. Mr. Thompson was born April 23, 1945 in Lock Haven, PA to the late Harold Edward Mayes and late Pearl Marie Mayes. He graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1964. Mr. Thompson was retired as a renowned and successful automobile dealership finance manager, who assisted many satisfied customers for decades at automobile dealerships located on the Benner Pike. He also spent time as a sales manager and real estate broker. Mr. Thompson was of the nondenominational Christian faith. He was known by his friends and family by his childhood nickname "Weird," lovingly given to him by his childhood best friends. Mr. Thompson was known for being a sincere friend with a big heart, and tending to be more straightforward than most, getting right to the point when he spoke. He was also known for his quick and witty comebacks with his smirky grin. His infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit were what brought the light and laughter to those who struggled during difficult and dark times. Mr. Thompson honorably served in the U.S. Navy from January 1965 until January 1970. He was involved most of his life in supporting military Veteran, firefighter, police and local nonprofit organizations and social clubs. Mr. Thompson was a master billiards/pool player, a master hunter who enjoyed every fishing and hunting season, a home handyman and gardener, and a world traveler. He enjoyed quality family time during picnics, camping, and driving in the mountains while enjoying the peace and beauty of nature during all four seasons. Mr. Thompson's favorite daily past time was playing card games with his military Veteran friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1600, Bellefonte, followed by watching old cowboy televised reruns with his wife Diane. Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Diane Thompson of Bellefonte; a former wife, Judy Owens of Karthaus; a son, Michael Thompson of State College; a daughter, Kimberly Martin and husband Cliff of San Diego, California; a sister, Patricia Grimes and husband Michael of Webster, Florida; a stepson, Craig Miller and fiancee Sheena of Beech Creek; a stepdaughter, Carrie Zimmerman and husband Jim of Howard; eight grandchildren; brother-in-law Richard Huggins of Lock Haven; and brother-in-law Kenneth Huggins and wife Jamie of Virginia. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Mayes; an aunt, Daisy Koch (formerly Daisy Mayes Thompson) and husband Samuel; a grandmother who adopted him in 1954, Edith Mayes Thompson of Bellefonte, PA; and a niece Michelle Marie Amonte, late daughter of his surviving sister, Patricia Grimes. No memorial services will be held at the wishes of the late Mr. Thompson, who desired his body be donated to The Gift of Life Donor Program for medical procedures to bring healing and extended life to military Veterans. Instead, a Celebration of Life ceremony with military Veteran honors will be announced later this year. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. The family welcomes donations to The American Heart Association or a military Veteran nonprofit organization of their choice as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 3, 2020.