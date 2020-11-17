Harold L. Daub
February 22, 1928 - November 14, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Harold L. Daub, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on February 22, 1928, in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Emery and Alma (Smeal) Daub. In 1955, in Clearfield, he married his beloved wife, Mildred (Bell) Daub, of Bellefonte, who survives him at home after sharing over 65 years of marriage together.
Harold was a 1947 graduate of Clearfield High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from December 1950 until he was honorably discharged in September 1952. He went on to work as a group leader and production foreman for C-Core Electronics until his retirement in 1985.
In addition to his wife, Mildred, he is survived by their two children, Elaine Arble of State College, and Marilyn Daub of Milesburg, and two grandchildren, Veronica and Luke Arble. Also surviving are two sisters, Janet Coudrict of Clearfield, and Peggy Stewart of Texas.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Gail Daub, and one brother, Robert Daub.
Harold and his wife were life members of Calvary Bible Church in Centre Hall.
Funeral Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.