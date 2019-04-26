Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold L. "Mike" Meyers Harold L. "Mike" Meyers, 84, of rural Bellefonte, passed away peacefully at his residence, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Harold was born on December 26, 1934 , in Benner Township, a son of the late Thomas L. and Ethel G. Witherite Meyers. Shortly after childbirth, his mother passed away, and he was raised by his step-mother, the late Carrie Witherite Meyers. On April 16, 1955, he married the former Jane Pighetti who survives at home. Also surviving are his daughters, Deborah Meyers of Bellefonte and Lisa (Steve) Rhodes of Alexandria, VA, and his sons, Stephen (Kelly) Meyers of Peachtree City, GA, Ronald (Tina) Meyers of State College and Randy (Mindy) Meyers of Pennsylvania Furnace. Mike is also survived by his ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Janet Fetzer of Howard and Linda Zahn of Conroe, TX. Mike was a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps. He was of the Methodist faith. Mike was employed by Montour Oil before his retirement in 1998. Mike was a member of the Milesburg American Legion Post 893, he was an avid sports fan especially Penn State wrestling and the Chicago Cubs. He was an avid reader as well. Mike enjoyed the outdoors , hunting and spending time at the family cabin " a basic caring man who loved his family and was loved by them." In addition to his parents and step-mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Doyle Meyers and his sister, Betty Woomer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the BEA Varsity Club, c/o of Doug Dyke, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate, PA 16823-4799 in memory of Harold L. "Mike" Meyers. In compliance with Mike's wishes, visitation and burial services will be private at the convenience of the family with Pastor Jay Saldana officiating. Burial will be in Meyer Cemetery, Benner Twp. where military honors will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA 16853 Online condolences may be made at

