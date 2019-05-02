Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold "Bill" Lucas. View Sign Service Information Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. 312 East Locust Street Clearfield , PA 16830 (814)-765-8251 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold "Bill" Lucas Harold "Bill" Lucas, 82, of Bellefonte, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 24, 1937 in Potter Twp, the son of the late Richard and Alice (Dorvit) Lucas. Bill was a self-employed dairy farmer. He was also part owner of Lucas Barn Equipment. He was a member of the Centre County Farm Bureau, AG Form and a life time member of the Walker Twp Fire Company. Bill is survived by his two children: Andrew Lucas and his wife Deb of Bellefonte and Amy Womack and her husband Michael of La Porte, TX; three grandchildren: Leslie Stimer, Chad (Natalie) Lucas and Lauria (Gavin) Dowdy; four great grandchildren: Shane and Aften Stimer, Liam Lucas and Emma Dowdy; three sisters: Ola Faye Philips of Hempstead, TX, Eva Stitzer of Bellefonte and Leah Walizer of Elizabeth, PA; his former wife of 48 years Nyna Lucas. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Pearl Tyson, Mae Drayer and Iva Lutz; three brothers: Donald Lucas, Boyd Lucas and Arthur "Pete" Lucas. A celebration of life service will be held at 11am on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Bills home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Walker Twp Fire Company: 125 Firehouse Lane Howard, PA 16841. Arrangements are under the care of Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. in Clearfield. Please go online to share memories and online remembrances at

