Harold R. Harter November 23, 1932September 19, 2019 Harold R. Harter, 86, of Miles-burg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg. Born on November 23, 1932, in Howard, he was the son of the late Earl and Kathryn (Shuey) Harter. Harold was a 1951 graduate of Howard High School. He was a farmer and worked at Warner Co. in Bellefonte before going to work at Penn Sate in the Athletic Department on the ground crew. He retired after 20 years of service. Harold was a member of the Milesburg Presbyterian Church where he served two terms as a Trustee. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 268 of Bellefonte, and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being outdoors. Harold is survived by two brothers: Donald Harter and his wife, Fadra, of Bellefonte and Charles Harter and his wife, Connie, of Altoona and three sisters; Betty Knecht of Pleasant Gap, Mary Yearick and her husband, Kenneth, of Pleasant Gap, and Evalane Ishler of Spring Mills. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and by two very special friends, Ed and Tracey Weaver of Milesburg. Along with his parents, Harold was preceded in death by sister Gladys Miller. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10-11am. Masonic Memorial Service will be at 11am, followed by the funeral service with Pastor Stephen Hicks officiating. Burial will be at Jacksonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to , 1375 Martin St., Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

