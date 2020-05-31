Harriett Adele Showers Caton January 10, 1929-May 24, 2020 Harriett Adele Showers Caton, 91, of State College, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born January 10, 1929, in Tannersville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Oscar and Esther Ruoff Showers. On September 18, 1949, in Tannersville, NY, she married Harry Alfred Caton, who survives her. In addition to her husband, Harriett is survived by three children: Sherri Fluke and her husband Robert of State College, PA, Harry Daniel Caton of Albuquerque, NM, and Patricia Kane and her husband Ronald of Pueblo West, CO. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Michelle Kane (Coyne) (Montgomery, NY), Ronald Kane (Littleton, CO), Sean Caton (Aurora, Colorado), Aaron Caton (Albuquerque, NM), Kyle Fluke (State College, PA) and Nichole Fluke (Albuquerque, NM); and eight great-grandchildren: Claire and Emma Coyne, Madison and Rilynn Kane, Caadyn and Xander Caton, and Statham and Jaacyn Caton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Caton, on September 7, 2018. Harriett graduated from Tannersville High School, Tannersville, New York in 1947 after which she attended Business School in Kingston, New York. She worked in a Bank in Kingston, New York until 1949. In the 1960's she cared for many foster children in her home until they found a permanent home of their own. Having been an only child, Harriett always wanted to have more than one child, of which she happily had three. She cared for and loved raising her children, giving to them many fond memories of small adventures to the Catskill Game Farm, Dairy Queen for ice cream, watching airplanes land and take off at Stewart Airport, drive-in movies with hotdogs and sauerkraut, Root Beer Floats on a Friday night, ice skating at the local ice rink, picking apples at Clark's Orchard in the fall, and summer picnics under the big tree at her home in New York. Mom will be missed by all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harriett's ashes will be spread at the Catskill Mountain House overlooking the Hudson Valley in New York, which she loved and frequently visited while growing up as a young girl. Memorial contributions in Harriett's name, may be directed to the Women's Resource Center of State College, Centre Safe, 140 W. Nittany Ave., State College PA 16801 (https://www.centresafe.org/ in memory of Harriett Caton). Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 31, 2020.