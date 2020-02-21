Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Allen Miller. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Allen Miller March 8, 1929 ~ February 19, 2020 Harry Allen Miller, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on March 8, 1929, he was the son of the late Donald S. Miller and Mary Louise Justice Miller. Harry was a 1948 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He also received a diploma from the Ken-Delle Beauty School, Lewistown, PA. He was a licensed beauty shop operator and owner. Harry and his wife Mildred, a beautician also, owned and operated Miller's Hillrise Beauty Salon in Bellefonte for many years. Being a versatile person, other areas of employment included clerical, management, and security and assembly positions. During the Korean Conflict, Harry served in the U.S. Army, Quarter Master Corps, from 1951-1953, honorably discharged as a Corporal. On November 19, 1957 he married the former Mildred Louise Tate who survives at home. They were married on the NBC-TV program "Bride and Groom" broadcasted from Rockefeller Center in New York City. He is survived by a daughter, Dixee Wagner, a granddaughter Kendra Bardo (Matthew), and two great-grandsons, Mason and Myles, all of Bellefonte. Additionally, Harry is survived by a brother, Stanley, of DE, and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald. Harry enjoyed woodworking, classic cars, and decorating cakes. In his younger years he enjoyed roller skating and going dancing, especially to the local band, the Preludes. He was a life member of the Logan Fire Company, the Elks, and the American Legion, all located in Bellefonte. He was a social member of the Antlers County Club in Williamsport, PA. A memorial service will be held at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with the Reverend Doctor Renee Ford officiating. Military honors will immediately follow. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Centre County Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1032 Benner Pike, State College. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Cancer Care Partnership and MTU. Services have been entrusted to the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

Harry Allen Miller March 8, 1929 ~ February 19, 2020 Harry Allen Miller, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on March 8, 1929, he was the son of the late Donald S. Miller and Mary Louise Justice Miller. Harry was a 1948 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He also received a diploma from the Ken-Delle Beauty School, Lewistown, PA. He was a licensed beauty shop operator and owner. Harry and his wife Mildred, a beautician also, owned and operated Miller's Hillrise Beauty Salon in Bellefonte for many years. Being a versatile person, other areas of employment included clerical, management, and security and assembly positions. During the Korean Conflict, Harry served in the U.S. Army, Quarter Master Corps, from 1951-1953, honorably discharged as a Corporal. On November 19, 1957 he married the former Mildred Louise Tate who survives at home. They were married on the NBC-TV program "Bride and Groom" broadcasted from Rockefeller Center in New York City. He is survived by a daughter, Dixee Wagner, a granddaughter Kendra Bardo (Matthew), and two great-grandsons, Mason and Myles, all of Bellefonte. Additionally, Harry is survived by a brother, Stanley, of DE, and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald. Harry enjoyed woodworking, classic cars, and decorating cakes. In his younger years he enjoyed roller skating and going dancing, especially to the local band, the Preludes. He was a life member of the Logan Fire Company, the Elks, and the American Legion, all located in Bellefonte. He was a social member of the Antlers County Club in Williamsport, PA. A memorial service will be held at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with the Reverend Doctor Renee Ford officiating. Military honors will immediately follow. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Centre County Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1032 Benner Pike, State College. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Cancer Care Partnership and MTU. Services have been entrusted to the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close