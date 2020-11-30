Harry Brunner
June 20, 1927 - November 26, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - "Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories."--Ronald Reagan.
Harry Reece Brunner Jr., 93 of State College, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, called home by his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Beulah Jane Brunner. They were married on July 3, 1951 in Winchester, VA. He was also preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Penny Brunner Bispo.
Harry was born June 20, 1927 in Punxsutawney, PA to the late Harry R Brunner Sr., and Jesse Pauline Burkett Brunner. He has a surviving sister Olive A Graham of DuBois, PA and was preceded in death by three siblings.
He is survived by four of his children, Peggy Smith and her husband Wade of Sterling, VA, Patti Woods and her husband Richard of Bellefonte, PA, Brad Brunner and his wife Ann of Milesburg, PA and Pam Ebert and her husband Michael of Charles Town, WV. Also, Son-In-Law William Bispo of Boalsburg, PA, ten Grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
He was a graduate of DuBois Sr. High School. After graduating, Harry joined the United States Navy where he was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. He was honorably discharged in 1945 immediately following the end of WWII. Harry was always proud of his Naval service.
After leaving the Navy, Harry moved to the Pittsburgh area where he became a District Manager of McCrory's 5 and 10 stores. Upon his travels, he met his wife, and they settled down in State College to raise their family.
He took his love of photography and graduated in 1965 from the Correspondence Division of the New York Institute of Photography. He was hired by the Centre Film Lab in State College where he worked for many years. During his time there, he became friends with Joe Paterno and took pictures for Penn State Football. Upon retirement, Harry decided to start his own home-based business of making rubber stamps and selling business supplies. There he served so many of the State College area businesses, including Penn State University. He was well known and loved throughout the business community.
He was an active member of his church where he taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years.
Anyone who knew Harry would smile at the many stories he would tell. One of his favorite stories was the one of when he was a small child and had the opportunity to meet and have his picture taken with actor Tom Mix and his horse, Tony. That began Harry's love of Western films.
Harry was a simple, easy going person. He loved the outdoors, walking thru the woods with his camera. It brought such joy to him spending time with his many grandchildren. He will be truly missed and forever loved by his family and friends.
A small graveside service for immediate family will be held at Centre County Memorial Park in State College, PA on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The Reverend Chester Marshall officiating.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolence sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com