Harry "Leroy" Eckenroth Harry "Leroy" Ecken- roth, 84, husband of the late Anna Marie (Bres-sler) Eckenroth, formerly of Centre Hall, PA, pas-sed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte, PA. Born on September 12, 1934 in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late Paul J. and Mildred (Kennedy) Eckenroth. He was a member of the Sugar Valley Church of the Brethren, Logan- ton, PA. For many years Leroy was a truck driver and provided transportation to the Amish community. He enjoyed camping, being with family and friends and making "tin men" out of cans. He is survived by two daughters, Vickie Homan (Roger) of Centre Hall, Melanie Warrender of Tyrone; a son, Mike Ecken- roth (Brenda) of Altoona; three sisters, Martha Grove (Sam) of Centre Hall, Janet Bowersox (Wayne) of FL and Margaret Corl (Neal) of Rebersburg; two brothers, Raymond Eckenroth of Centre Hall and Gary Eckenroth of FL; and many grand, great and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was predeceased by a daughter, JoAnne King and two sisters, Mary E. Albright and Leona Gent- zel. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Sugar Valley Church of the Brethren, 2305 E. Winter Rd., Loganton, PA (17747) with Pastor Ken Geisewite officiating. A visitation will be held in the church one hour prior to the service. Final interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. If desired memorials may be made in Leroy's name to his church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wayne P. Urbine Funeral Home, Inc., 95 E. Main St., Loganton, PA. "Our FamilyServing your Family"

