Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry F. Wagner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry F. Wagner April 15, 1933December 7, 2019 Harry F. Wagner, 86, of rural Bellefonte, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Harry was born on April 15, 1933 in Lock Haven, a son of the late Hugh and Matilda Wagner. Harry was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary E. Wagner. He is survived by his second wife, the former Mildred E. (Fetzer) Wagner. Also surviving is his daughter, Terry (Edward) Dickey of Williamsport, his step-son Andrew A. (Jodi) Johnson of rural Bellefonte, his grandsons, Christopher Dickey of Jersey Shore and Brian Dickey of Catawissa, and his six great-grandchildren, his brothers, Allen Wagner, Samuel Wagner, his sisters, Grace Winkleman and Mary. Harry was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by American Color and Chemical in Lock Haven. Harry was a member of God's Missionary Church in Milesburg, and Lock Haven American Legion. Harry enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling for pleasure. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11 AM-1 PM at God's Missionary Church, 218 Old 220 Road, Milesburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Michael Hoskins, officiating. Military Honors will be honored at the church. Burial will be in Hayes-Feron Cemetery, Beech Creek Township, Clinton Co. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Harry F. Wagner April 15, 1933December 7, 2019 Harry F. Wagner, 86, of rural Bellefonte, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Harry was born on April 15, 1933 in Lock Haven, a son of the late Hugh and Matilda Wagner. Harry was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary E. Wagner. He is survived by his second wife, the former Mildred E. (Fetzer) Wagner. Also surviving is his daughter, Terry (Edward) Dickey of Williamsport, his step-son Andrew A. (Jodi) Johnson of rural Bellefonte, his grandsons, Christopher Dickey of Jersey Shore and Brian Dickey of Catawissa, and his six great-grandchildren, his brothers, Allen Wagner, Samuel Wagner, his sisters, Grace Winkleman and Mary. Harry was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by American Color and Chemical in Lock Haven. Harry was a member of God's Missionary Church in Milesburg, and Lock Haven American Legion. Harry enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling for pleasure. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11 AM-1 PM at God's Missionary Church, 218 Old 220 Road, Milesburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Michael Hoskins, officiating. Military Honors will be honored at the church. Burial will be in Hayes-Feron Cemetery, Beech Creek Township, Clinton Co. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationservice.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close