Service Information
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg , PA 16853
(814)-355-7551
Visitation
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg , PA 16853
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg , PA 16853

Harry H. Roan, III September 8, 1941 ~ January 21, 2020 Harry H. Roan, III, of State College, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Harry was born in Bellefonte on September 8, 1941, the son of the late Harry H. Roan, II and Marion Williams Roan. He is married to the former Carol (Mills) Roan who survives at home. Harry was a Electrician at SCI Huntingdon. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in State College. He loved to sing with the Nittany Knights Barber Shop Quartet and the Altoona Chorus. He also loved trains. Harry served his country in the Air Force. Along with his wife, he is survived by his brothers, John (Linda) Roan, Russell (Laurie) Roan both of Pennsylvania Furnace and Larry Roan of Salisbury, NC. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his two sons, Allen Roan, Mark Roan and his brother, Gary Roan. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street Milesburg, on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 noon. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon with Rev. Robert Ludrowsky officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Hall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Huston Twp. Senior Citizens, c/o of Charles Hazel, 190 E. Side Lane, Julian, PA 16844 or Nittany Knights, c/o James Decker, 1036 Karmel Street, Boalsburg, PA 16827. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

