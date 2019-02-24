Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry J. Endres. View Sign

Harry J. (Hub) Endres December 2, 1928 February 19, 2019 Harry J. (Hub) Endres, 90, of Huntingdon, formerly of State College, passed away in The Oaks at Westminster Woods on February 19, 2019. Born December 2, 1928, in Homestead, he was the eldest son of the late Harry J. Endres Sr. and Elvira C. Miller. He graduated from Munhall High School in Munhall in 1946, and ran track at Muskingham College for two years before transferring to The Pennsylvania State University where he played alto saxophone in the Blue Band. After graduating from Penn State with a Journalism degree in 1950, Hub was Sports Editor for the Monongahela Publishing Co. and then enlisted in the US Army. After completing his 18-month tour of active duty as an officer, Hub returned to Pittsburgh to write for the H. J. Heinz Company. In 1955, he was hired by the Westinghouse Electric Corporation and was employed in their Communications Department until his retirement. He also served in the US Army Reserves for more than 24 years, retiring as a Colonel. Hub was preceded in death by his wife, H. Virginia (Ginny) Endres, and is survived by his three children, Constance Devlin and her husband Mark, Mark Endres and Barbara Endres; three grandchildren, Courtney Cohen (Dan), Patrick Devlin (Tristin) and Kelly Devlin; one great-grand- daughter, Kendall; and brother, Richard Endres (Roberta). Hub was well-known for his enthusiastic love of sports, specifically the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pittsburgh Penguins and most of all his beloved Nittany Lions. After raising his family in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair, Hub and Ginny retired in State College where they enjoyed attending Penn State football games and many other Penn State University sporting events. Hub also loved gardening and traveling and enjoyed attending as many bowl games as possible. Both Mark and Barbara are developmentally disabled and live at Merakey Allegheny Valley School, near Pittsburgh. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Hub's name be made to Merakey AVS School, 1996 Ewings Mill Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Friends will be received from 11-11:30, Friday March 1, 2019, at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Service, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. The memorial service will follow immediately at 11:30 at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the garden mausoleum at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College. An online guest book can be signed or condolences sent to the family at

