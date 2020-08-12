1/1
Harry Jon Zawiyski
Harry Jon Zawoyski October 22, 1946-August 9, 2020 Harry Zawoyski was the elder son of Alice (Gagatko) and Harry Zawoyski. He was born and grew up in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., graduating from Peabody High School. As a young man he was an actor with the Pittsburgh Playhouse and was involved with traveling childrens' theatre productions throughout the northeast. He served in Viet Nam 1967-1968 attached to the Marines out of Chu Lai. He attended the Pennsylvania State University. In 1979 he married Jill Grun and in 1984 became one of the first Stay-at-Home-Dads before it was a common event; he liked to say his daughter Alissa Zawoyski was his greatest accomplishment. When not busy being primary parent Harry also produced artwork in pen and ink and water color, showing in the State College area. He became a certified shooting instructor, training at Gunsite and the Chapman academy. He taught firearms safety and basic use for many years locally. Harry was a unique individual. He is survived by his wife and daughter and a sister, Patrice Zawoyski. He was dearly loved and is sorely missed. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kcohfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
