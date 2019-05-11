Harry Kenneth Maney May 23, 1936 May 6, 2019 Harry Kenneth Maney, 82, of Treasure Lake, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home. Mr. Maney was born May 23, 1936 in Clear- field, the son of Harold and Nellie (Irwin) Maney. He had worked at Target Sportswear and was owner and operator of Keystone Builders Unlimited of Curwensville. Harry is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (Norris) Maney; two children, Ken Maney and his wife, Jeanne-Marie of State College and Sydney Bell and her husband, Jim of Curwensville; a step-son, Jody Barrett and his wife, Kristine of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, J.T. Bell, Brennan Bell, Anyssa Caldwell, Elle Maney, Alex Maney and Jerry Barrett; eight great-grandchildren; six siblings, Harold Maney, Arvella Hagen, Nellie Jane Kasunik, Sharon Kowalcyk, Charlotte Best and Penny Kramer and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Maney was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Caroline Moyer, Betty Merrit, George Jean Smith and James Maney. Honoring Mr. Maney's wishes there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the . The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements. To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem. com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 11, 2019