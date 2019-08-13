Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry LeRoy Bressler. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Funeral service 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harry LeRoy Bressler May 19, 1932August 10, 2019 Harry LeRoy Bressler, 87, of Rebersburg, pass- ed from this life at his home on Saturday, August 10th. Born May 19, 1932 in Spring Mills, Harry was a son of the late Miles and Mary R. (Condo) Bressler. He was a 1950 graduate of the former Gregg Township Vocational High School. On May 28, 1950 he married the love of his life, Phyllis I. Hosterman who survives at their home. Harry's passing breaks the union just shy of 70 years. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by one son, H. Kevin Bressler (Jennifer) of Wayne; three daughters, Carol McCabe (Clay) of Mechanicsburg, Sandy Rock (Gary) of Lancaster and Cindy Smiley (Joe) of Columbus, OH; six grandchildren, Kim, Clay, Becky, Matthew, Casey and Sarah, and seven great-grandchildren, Bryson, Chase, Ella, Macy, Matthew, Logan and Meredith. Harry was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Hall and three brothers, William, Eugene and Gerald Bressler. Harry was employed at the former HRB Singer in State College where he was a Production Manager. Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Millheim, Smith Pletcher American Legion Post #779 in Centre Hall, the Centre Hall VFW and the Gravel Spring Hunting Lodge. Harry enjoyed hunting, traveling and woodworking. Harry built he and Phylllis' first home in Boalsburg. He could fix anything and was known to be a jack of all trades. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 15th from 12-2 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Millheim, followed by the funeral service at 2 with Pastor Curt Wingert officiating. Harry will be laid to rest with military honors in Heckman Cemetery, Spring Mills. Contributions in his memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, PO Box 650, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

