Harry M. Barner November 9, 1925 ~ April 7, 2020 Harry M. Barner, 94 of Howard (Nittany), passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1925 the son of the late Harry B. & Verna Heeman Barner. On December 22, 1945 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bettie Kerstetter, who survives at home. Harry served his country proudly during World War II in the Army, 106th infantry, 422nd Battalion. He was a Prisoner Of War, captured in the Battle of the Bulge, for five months from December 16, 1944 - May 25, 1945. He was the owner and operator of Barner Coal and Trucking of Howard. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church of Snydertown, the Masonic Lodge #268 of Bellefonte (where he was a past master in 1982), the Royal Arch Chapter 241 (where he was a past high priest), Constans Commandery 33, Bellefonte (where he was a past commander). He also served on Council #57, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Centre #129, and the Altoona Jaffa Shrine. He was also a life member of the Nittany Valley and Walker Township Fire Companies. Along with his wife he is survived by four daughters: Darla O'Donnell of Moore Haven, Florida, Cheryl Strouse of Bellefonte, Susan (David) Hackenberg of Mill Hall, and Claire (Edward) Williams of Mill Hall; six grandchildren: Wesley Richardson, Shelley Strouse, Scott Strouse, Brian Long, Chad Williams, and Ryan Hackenberg; five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; brothers Kenneth and Barry, and two sisters, Joyce Fetzer and Barbara Brouse. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, (Chris Williams and Eric Hackenberg), four brothers (Clarence, Mahlon, Robert and Gerald) and one sister (Florence). Due to the Covid 19 situation a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Snydertown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Snydertown Cemetery Association or to St. Mark Lutheran Church, c/o of the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, PO Box 108 Howard, Pa. 16841. On-line condolences at

