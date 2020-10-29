Harry McMullen
June 2, 1930 - October 25, 2020
Milesburg, Pennsylvania - Harry Oscar McMullen, 90, a resident of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg, PA, passed away on 10-25-2020. Harry was born 6-2-1930 in Milesburg, the eldest child of the late Harry R. McMullen and the late Pearl Whiteman McMullen.
Harry, a U.S. Navy Veteran, served his country from 1950-1954 aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Black. He received the Korean Service Medal with four Battle Stars.
Harry was a graduate of Bellefonte Area High School (Class of 1948), Lock Haven Teachers College with a Bachelor's Degree in Health and Physical Education and Temple University with a Masters in Guidance Counseling. He was the Director of Physical Education at the Jersey Shore PA YMCA in the late 1950's, a Physical Education Teacher at Coatesville Area Senior High for five years, then the Head of the Guidance Department and a Counselor at the Coatesville Area Senior High School until he retired. Along with his teaching and counseling career, Harry was the head football and head wrestling coach for six years at Coatesville Area Senior High School. He enjoyed sports (playing and coaching), he liked to golf and he enjoyed watching Penn State sports in his later years. Harry was on the very first wrestling team at Bellefonte High School under coach Glenn Smith.
Harry was an active force in local and statewide politics, managing five Democratic campaigns for the PA State House of Representatives and running once as a candidate himself.
"Harp", as he was known by many, was the eldest of eleven siblings. He was a great storyteller and remembered his childhood in Milesburg fondly. Having lived through the Depression, Harry was wise beyond his years and never took for granted the many blessings he had been afforded in his life. He was a generous man, always willing to help and give advice.
Harry met the love of his life, the late Vivian Starr, while attending Lock Haven Teachers College and they were wed on August 18, 1956. They moved to Coatesville PA where they spent much of their life together. They were active members of the Olivette United Methodist Church and many other community organizations. In their later years, they moved to the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Harry was proud to be a Mason and loved the Masonic Village and all his friends that were close by.
After the passing of his beloved wife, Harry move back to his roots in Milesburg and for the last two years he was close to his family and old friends. He loved to reminisce and go for rides around Centre County. Harry knew everyone and their history and was a warm and funny storyteller. Harry's days were complete when he could have a loaded hotdog from "Mr. Hotdog" in Red Roost and a Diet Coke.
Harry was always happy to have visitors and loved to spend time with his brothers and sisters or one of his many nieces and nephews. He was present and interested in everything that was happening in their lives. Harry was our family patriarch and his wisdom, kindness and caring was remarkable. He was knowledgeable on so many topics and levels. Harry lived a good life and he shared the lessons he had learned.
Harry's passing has left a huge hole in the McMullen family and he will be deeply missed by all.
Harry is survived by his brothers, Ken (Joan), Jack, Jim, Dick (Arlene) and his sisters, Eloise and Sally, and many nieces and nephews. Harry was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife and his siblings Don, Bob, Eleanor and Anna.
Mr. McMullen will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A Celebration Of Life will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Harry's name to Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, P. O Box 8969,Milesburg PA16853.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
.