Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry W. Billett Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Harry W. Billett, Sr. December 5, 1944June 16, 2019 Harry W. Billett, Sr., 74, of Bellefonte passed away at the Hershey Medical Center on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Harry was born in Bellefonte on December 5, 1944, the son of the late George and Dorothy Corman Billett. On August 10, 1963 he married the former Kathryn Klinger (Billett). He was a mechanic and had worked at Belle Buick in Bellefonte. He was of the Methodist faith. He was a master mechanic who enjoyed woodworking, cooking, drawing and he especially enjoyed his time at their family picnics. He loved his animals. Along with his wife he is survived by his daughters, Brenda Billett of Bellefonte, Tammy (Larry) Chronister of Bellefonte and his son, Harry W. (Pep) Billett, Jr. of Milesburg. He is also survived by his sisters, Bonnie Mesmer of Bellefonte, Carol (Rick) Shaffer of Bellefonte; his brothers, George (Pat) Billett of Julian, Gary Billett of Boalsburg, Danny Billett of rural Bellefonte, David (Maureen) Billett of State College; his half brothers, Kenneth Billetts of Fort Mill, NC, Francis (Jay) Billetts of Spruce Creek; his 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and Kimberly Lucas, who was raised by Harry and his wife. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Billett who passed away in 1997 and his sister, Linda Billett. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. in Milesburg on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 noon with the funeral service to follow at 12 noon with Rev. Kathleen Danley officiating. Burial will be in Meyer Cemetery and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close