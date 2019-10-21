Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey C. Eckert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 17, 2019, just ten days after his 85th birthday, the Lord called home our beloved husband and father, Harvey C. Eckert. He left behind his loving wife of 61 years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Eckert, his children, Dee Ann (Richard) Donnelly of New Hampshire, Chris (Michael) Nowark of Virginia, and Brian Eckert of Vermont. One of the many joys of his life was his grandchildren, Ryan Donnelly, Barrett Eckert and Juniper Rose Eckert, who will miss him immensely. He is survived by a sister, Patricia (Pat) and husband Robert "Pork" Pecht of McVeytown and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Hazel and Anthony Eckert, and his brother John Eckert, and his wife Linda and many beloved pets.

He was born at home in Ryde, PA, the oldest of three siblings. He met the love of his life, Jacqueline, at BMOHS high school and he took 8 long years to ask her for her hand in marriage (which we always teased him about) in the summer of 1958.

He worked very hard to put himself through college and he graduated from Penn State University in 1959. He served proudly in the United States Army. Harvey was a man of high standards, loyalty, and integrity. He was well respected by all and involved in multiple community organizations including the MJ Historical Society, the Jaycees, and served in many capacities at First United Methodist Church. Harvey retired as Comptroller for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and previously worked at the Viscose and Standard Steel. In 2017, he was inducted into the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurer's (NASACT) Hall of Fame in Nashville. He was a devoted Penn State fan. Our family cherishes the years of tailgates, singing the Penn State alma mater and no matter the weather, cheering on our Nittany Lions. He instilled in us his love for the beach and we vacationed in Ocean City, New Jersey as a family every summer. He taught us the values of being a good Christian and loving all of God's creatures. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main Street, Lewistown. Please join the family in a Celebration of Life service at the First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Third St., Lewistown, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11 am, with Rev. Randy Hughes and Rev. Karen McCachren officiating. Interment will take place in Lind Memorial Cemetery, Lewistown with military honors provided by Post 7011. Memorials in Harvey's name may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Third Street, Lewistown, Pa 17044.

Other condolences may be offered to the family at

On October 17, 2019, just ten days after his 85th birthday, the Lord called home our beloved husband and father, Harvey C. Eckert. He left behind his loving wife of 61 years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Eckert, his children, Dee Ann (Richard) Donnelly of New Hampshire, Chris (Michael) Nowark of Virginia, and Brian Eckert of Vermont. One of the many joys of his life was his grandchildren, Ryan Donnelly, Barrett Eckert and Juniper Rose Eckert, who will miss him immensely. He is survived by a sister, Patricia (Pat) and husband Robert "Pork" Pecht of McVeytown and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Hazel and Anthony Eckert, and his brother John Eckert, and his wife Linda and many beloved pets.He was born at home in Ryde, PA, the oldest of three siblings. He met the love of his life, Jacqueline, at BMOHS high school and he took 8 long years to ask her for her hand in marriage (which we always teased him about) in the summer of 1958.He worked very hard to put himself through college and he graduated from Penn State University in 1959. He served proudly in the United States Army. Harvey was a man of high standards, loyalty, and integrity. He was well respected by all and involved in multiple community organizations including the MJ Historical Society, the Jaycees, and served in many capacities at First United Methodist Church. Harvey retired as Comptroller for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and previously worked at the Viscose and Standard Steel. In 2017, he was inducted into the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurer's (NASACT) Hall of Fame in Nashville. He was a devoted Penn State fan. Our family cherishes the years of tailgates, singing the Penn State alma mater and no matter the weather, cheering on our Nittany Lions. He instilled in us his love for the beach and we vacationed in Ocean City, New Jersey as a family every summer. He taught us the values of being a good Christian and loving all of God's creatures. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main Street, Lewistown. Please join the family in a Celebration of Life service at the First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Third St., Lewistown, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11 am, with Rev. Randy Hughes and Rev. Karen McCachren officiating. Interment will take place in Lind Memorial Cemetery, Lewistown with military honors provided by Post 7011. Memorials in Harvey's name may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Third Street, Lewistown, Pa 17044.Other condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com. Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.