Harvey R. "Butch" Nyman, Jr. November 2, 1946 ~ September 2, 2020 Harvey R. "Butch" Nyman, Jr. 73 of rural Bellefonte, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Harvey was born on November 2, 1946 a son of the late Harvey R. and Verdie M. Lucas Nyman Sr . On September 27, 1979, he married the former Deborah L. Meiss who survives at home. Also surviving are his daughters, Debbie S. (Ty) Emel Sr. and Tina M. Thompson both of Bellefonte and Wendy I. (Tom) Cooper, Sr. of Milroy. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; his sister Betty A. Fultz of Potters Mills; several nieces and nephews. Harvey was employed by Bestway Truck Stop as a short order cook, for 25 years. He then was employed at Wal-Mart in maintenance. Harvey was of the Protestant faith. He enjoyed fishing, watching old western movies with John Wayne and Clint Eastwood in them and also the Elvis Presley movies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 5 sisters, Annabell Hoffer, Virginia Nyman, Clara M. Jones, Faye Nyman and Mary Jodon and his 2 brothers, Robert G. Lucas and Ernie Nyman. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
