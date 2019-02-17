Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Pugh Parkinson. View Sign

Hazel Pugh Parkinson February 11, 1932February 13, 2019 Hazel Pugh Parkinson, 87, of State College, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home, Bellefonte. She was born February 11, 1932 in Sea Mills Bristol, England; a daughter of the late Reginald Stanley and Jacqueline L (James) Pugh. On December 31, 1949 she married Norman C. Parkinson who preceded her in death on March 25, 1998. Hazel worked as a presser for Balfurds Dry Cleaning. She retired after eighteen years of service. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her four children Jackie L. Prisk of Warriors Mark, Sandra Hoopes of Butler, Norman Roy Parkinson and his wife Natalie of Butler, and Michael John Parkinson and his wife Pam of Orleans, VT; four grandchildren, Frank Prisk Jr. and his wife Melissa, Tyler Prisk and his wife Megan, Lisa Robinson and her husband Ian, Andrew Parkinson and one great-grandson, Colby Prisk. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ann; granddaughter, Renee Parkinson, and Sonin-law, Frank J. Prisk, Friends will be received from 1:00 PM to 3:00PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. Private interment will be held March 4, 2019, at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. An online guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at

1034 Benner Pike

State College , PA 16801

