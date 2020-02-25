Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather C. Valentine. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Heather C. Valentine July 23, 1978 - February 21, 2020 Heather C. Valentine of Lewistown passed suddenly from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was 41. Born July 23, 1978 in State College, Heather was the daughter of the late Kenneth E. Valentine and Luzetta M. "Yearick" Valentine who survives in Centre Hall. In addition to her mother, Heather is survived by one son, Cole S. Bulick of Huntingdon; one daughter, McKenna R. Bulick of Lewistown; one brother, Kevin (Vicki) E. Valentine of Huntingdon, nephew Landin and niece Gracin Valentine, her beloved boyfriend, Matthew R. Fisher of Lewistown; and the many aunts, uncles and cousins, along with her special canine buddies, Mya and Callie. Heather was a 1997 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School where she was active in cheerleading and loved being with her friends. She was formerly employed at Geisinger Orthopedics in Lewistown before taking her current position as Medical Receptionist for Martin Suhey Orthopedics in State College. Heather loved to help her daughter and friend Olivia with 4H projects and being a band mom for her daughter. She cherished the handmade wood crafts that were given to her by her son and was excited about his future as a firefighter. Heather was a fan of her brother's high school sports, Penn State football and Pittsburgh Penguin Hockey. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, floating on the river, photography, scrapbooking, listening to music and the Grange Fair. Heather's greatest joy was her family and her many close friends. She lived for family gatherings when they could all be together. Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6-9 pm at the Salem Lutheran Church in Aaronsburg. The memorial service will be held at the church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Scott Decker officiating. Heather will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Millheim following the service. Contributions in memory of Heather may be given to Steven Neff Funeral Home, PO Box 437, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

