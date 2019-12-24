Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather E. Hamby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Heather E. Hamby July 22, 1963-December 21, 2019 Heather E. Hamby, 56, of State College, died December 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 22, 1963 in Frederick, MD, the daughter of Charles W. Hamby of Bellefonte and the late E. Diane Post Hamby. She was a 1981 graduate of the Bald Eagle Nittany High School and 1990 graduate of the South Hills School of Business and Technology. Heather was an undergraduate program assistant at Penn State University. She joined our department in 1990, after obtaining an associate's degree at South Hills Business School, and with a high GPA, and provided outstanding service as our undergraduate program assistant. She served on committees, developed databases, generated reports, served as scheduling coordinator, assisted with ABET reviews, organized department events such as the annual Order of the Ring ceremony and student awards banquet, and advised countless students over those years. She was a tremendous help to me and others, always professional, always courteous, and always ready to assist. In recognition of her many contributions to the university, Heather received the PSEAS Spirit Award in 2016 and the 25-year service award in 2017. She is survived by her two sisters, Sharon L. (Steve) Yost of Avis, PA and Karen K. Hamby of Colehester, VT. She was preceded in death by her brother, John S. Hamby on April 24, 2017. She is a former board member of the Clinton County United Way. A memorial service will be held at the Woodycrest United Methodist Church, 219 Clearview Avenue, State College, PA on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Renee Ford officiating. Internment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall, PA. In. lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mommy Shoppe, 1320 Houserville Road, State College, PA 16801 in memory of Heather. Arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, Mill Hall, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close