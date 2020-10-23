1/
Helen A. Northamer
Helen A. Northamer September 19, 1928 ~ October 21, 2020 Helen A. Northamer, 92, of Milesburg passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Helen was born in Bellefonte on September 19, 1928, the daughter of the late Robert and Barbara Riglin Kucas. She married George E. Northamer who survives at home. Along with her husband, Helen is survived by her son, Daniel L. Northamer of Port Matilda, her sisters, Mary Battista of Leesport, Frances Kucas of Bellefonte, her grandson Steven (Rachel) Northamer and her great grandson, Owen Northamer. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, George Kucas and Steve Kucas. Helen was a homemaker and also was a cashier at the G. C. Murphy Store in Bellefonte. She is a member of the St. John Evangelist Catholic Church. She enjoyed doing crafts and bowling at the Bellefonte Lanes. Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10 A. M. to 11 A. M. at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. A funeral service will follow at 11 A. M. with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park, College Twp., Centre Co. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
