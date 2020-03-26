Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Ann Harvey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Ann Harvey June 10, 1928 ~ March 22, 2020 Helen Ann Harvey (nee Weber) died March 22, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, Pennsylvania, at the age of 91. She was born on June 10, 1928, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Theodore R. Weber, Sr., a mechanical engineer, and Helen G. Weber, a homemaker. Helen was conferred a business degree from Duff's Iron City Business College, Pittsburgh, Pa., where she met her husband, Robert L. Harvey. She later returned to school to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters in English Literature from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pa. Helen and Bob were married for 67 years until he passed away in 2015. They were benefactors of the Penn State University Center for the Performing Arts. Both resided after their retirement at The Village at Penn State. During her lifetime, Helen worked as an office manager, interior decorator, and a ceramic artist with her own studio, and also contributed to her community as a pianist, actor, and director of theatrical productions. She had a long career as a teacher of art and English at Kittanning Senior High School and as chair of the English department and forensics and drama coach at Hollidaysburg Area High School. Helen was a talented artist in multiple media and a dramatist with special theatrical flair. She also mentored many friends and associates over the years in radio shows and other dramatic productions. She was always spirited, thoughtful, spoke her mind, and articulated her clear insights, often via epic text messages, until the very end. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Ann Fertuck of Harbor Springs, Michigan, and Pat Noel of Lititz, Pennsylvania. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on a future date. Donations in her memory can be made to PAWS of Centre County, Pennsylvania.

Helen Ann Harvey June 10, 1928 ~ March 22, 2020 Helen Ann Harvey (nee Weber) died March 22, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, Pennsylvania, at the age of 91. She was born on June 10, 1928, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Theodore R. Weber, Sr., a mechanical engineer, and Helen G. Weber, a homemaker. Helen was conferred a business degree from Duff's Iron City Business College, Pittsburgh, Pa., where she met her husband, Robert L. Harvey. She later returned to school to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters in English Literature from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pa. Helen and Bob were married for 67 years until he passed away in 2015. They were benefactors of the Penn State University Center for the Performing Arts. Both resided after their retirement at The Village at Penn State. During her lifetime, Helen worked as an office manager, interior decorator, and a ceramic artist with her own studio, and also contributed to her community as a pianist, actor, and director of theatrical productions. She had a long career as a teacher of art and English at Kittanning Senior High School and as chair of the English department and forensics and drama coach at Hollidaysburg Area High School. Helen was a talented artist in multiple media and a dramatist with special theatrical flair. She also mentored many friends and associates over the years in radio shows and other dramatic productions. She was always spirited, thoughtful, spoke her mind, and articulated her clear insights, often via epic text messages, until the very end. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Ann Fertuck of Harbor Springs, Michigan, and Pat Noel of Lititz, Pennsylvania. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on a future date. Donations in her memory can be made to PAWS of Centre County, Pennsylvania. Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close