Helen Freida Koch December 7, 1928August 20, 2019 Helen Freida Koch, 90, of Red Lion (formerly of Petersburg), died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born December 7, 1928, in Richfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mazzie Benner Foltz. On June 8, 1958 she married Leroy Junior Koch, who preceded her in death on August 1, 2018. She is survived by two children, Teresa Rider and her husband, Steven, of Red Lion, and Tracey Koch Willis and her husband, Leon, of South Hill, VA; a sister, Mildred Maneval of Mt. Pleasant Mills, and sisters-in-law, Marian Foltz and Jerene Foltz. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her son, Theodore Koch, and six siblings, Merion Foltz, Beatrice Stahl, Ray Foltz, Wayne Foltz, Melvin Foltz, and Erma Mae Foltz. Helen worked at Woolworth's Dept. Store and G.C. Murphy Co., but her greatest passion was nursing and caring for people. She worked for many years as a Nurses Aide at Valley View Haven Nursing Home in Belleville. At the age of 62, she completed the Practical Nursing Program at Juniata-Mifflin Counties Area Vocational-Technical School and continued working for the nursing home as an LPN until she retired in 1999. She was a volunteer EMT with the Stone Creek Valley Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Helen loved to cook and bake. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and putting puzzles together. She was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 3644 Church Lane, Petersburg. Funeral service will be at 11a.m. with Pastor Evelyn Wald officiating, followed by interment. Memorial Contributions can be made to Stone Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5470 McAlevy's Fort Road Petersburg, PA 16669. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

