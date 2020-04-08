Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen "Jean" Miller. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen "Jean" Miller July 17, 1927-February 26, 2020 Helen "Jean" Miller, 92 of State College, passed away February 26, 2020. Jean was born in Oakland, PA, July 17, 1927 to Michael J. and Mary A. Dribnack. Jean graduated from Oakland High School and attended business college in Binghamton, NY. She married John D. Miller June 11, 1949 in Forest City, PA. The couple resided in State College, PA where they raised their family. John and Jean enjoyed 54 years together before John passed in 2003. Jean had a full life and was happy to be independent and able to live in the home she loved until her passing. She enjoyed living in State College and being an active member of the community. She was an avid bowler for many years, active in the Our Lady of Victory Altar Society including serving as president and was a long time volunteer with the Red Cross blood drives at Penn State. Jean was well known for her knitting and cross stitch artwork as well as her elaborate Christmas cookies featured in a December 11, 2014 Centre Daily Times article. John and Jean enjoyed travel and cruised the Mediterranean and northern Europe after John retired and spent many wonderful vacations in New England, particularly on Cape Cod, MA and in Myrtle Beach, SC. Probably Jean's greatest joy though was her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and just spending time with family. She also loved her neighbors at Oak Pointe and greatly appreciated their kindness and how they looked out for her in her later years. Jean is survived by her daughter Susan Younkin (Bruce) of State College, son Tom (Patricia) of Williams, OR and daughter Robin Burman (Russell) of State College, grandsons, Brian Younkin (Spring) of Boalsburg, Kevin Younkin (Gwendolyn) of Stormstown and Christopher Burman (Mariliz) of Honolulu, HI, as well as her five great-grandchildren, Josephine Younkin, Nolan Younkin, Evelyn Younkin, Conrad Younkin and Finn Burman. She is also survived by her beloved cat Arrow who now resides with great-grandsons Nolan and Conrad. In addition to her husband John, Jean was predeceased by her parents as well as her brothers John H. and Michael J. Dribnack. A private memorial service and interment will be at Centre County Memorial Park. Due to current community health concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Jean's dedicated Home Instead care givers and her amazing housekeeper for their many kindnesses as well as her wonderful neighbors. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the John D. Miller Memorial Award for Boys Track and Field at Centre Foundation, 1377 Ridge Master Dr., State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the direction of Heintzelnman Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. In State College. Online condolences may be made to the family at

