Helen Noel Jacobson April 15, 1917-January 9, 2020 Helen Noel Jacobson of Pleasant Gap, PA, died on January 9th, 2020, at home at The Oaks at Pleasant Gap, taken too soon at the age of 102. She was born in Du Bois, PA, April 15th, 1917, one of two daughters of the late Raymond O. Noel and Olympe Du Broux. Helen is preceded in death by her patient and loving husband John B. Jacobson, her beloved only son Michael N. Jacobson, and her sister Blanche Chase. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Suzanne Jacobson, two granddaughters Ashley and Amanda Jacobson, and 2 vivacious great-granddaughters Molly Noel and Emily Michael Finkenaur, as well as many "adopted" children and grandchildren made up of Suzanne's many siblings, nieces and nephews. Helen was one of a kind. She hated to cook and maintained her slight figure on a diet of cold-cuts, tomato soup (NOT chicken noodle or a fuss would be raised), and baby carrots, to the extent that she at one point developed a bit of an orange tinge from all the carrot nibbling and was advised to diversify her snacking. She refused to own a single piece of comfortable furniture, and even in her nightclothes the proper jewelry was required. She could easily have been described as stubborn or difficult, but it happened to be one of the best things about her. Helen was so stubborn, in fact, she went to see the film "Borat" under the impression it was a true documentary and stuck out the entire 86 shocking minutes, appalled, before demanding her money back at the box office. Though there were few things in her life she raved about or claimed brought her joy (other than George Clooney), her warmth and love for her beloved only son, her daughter-in-law, her two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren was abundant and overflowing. It was the pulse that drove her life in these last 6 years since her son passed. She certainly didn't get along with just anybody, once requesting new seating arrangements at mealtime due to her table-mate refusing to wear a brassiere, but reflected often on how wonderful the staff at The Oaks was to her and how dearly she loved them. How lucky we were to have been loved boundlessly by this charming, smart, stubborn woman, the matriarch of a family of equally charming, smart, and stubborn women. Raise your baby carrots today in honor of the Unsinkable Helen Noel Jacobson, to 102 years of life well lived and chock-full of blessings. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Helen's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

