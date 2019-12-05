Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Phillips. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen L. (Kilne) Phillips September 29, 1936 ~ December 3, 2019 Helen L. (Kilne) Phillips,83, of Beech Creek, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Haven Skilled Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Lock Haven. Born on September 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Dallas and Ione (Heverly) Kline. On December 17, 1960, she was united in marriage to Vaughn Phillips. Vaughn passed away in 1978. Helen was a 1956 graduate of Lock Haven High School. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Blanchard. She loved children and babysat for many nieces and nephews in addition to her grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout the years. Her favorite pastimes included listening to country music, gospel music, line dancing, bowling, and baking. She had a quick wit and love to make people laugh. Helen is survived by her four children; Terry Phillips and his wife, Kim, of Bellefonte, Brenda Fornwalt and her husband, Keith, of Blanchard, Marsha Walker and her husband, Joe, of Beech Creek, and Brian Phillips and his wife, Carissa, of Bellefonte, eight grandchildren; Coutney (Nick) Yourchak, Keith (Tarin) Fornwalt, Megan Phillips, Lauren Phillips, Kyle Walker, Kaylyn Walker, Austin (Samantha) Phillips, and Kyler Phillips, and three great-grandchildren; Madison and Olivia Yourchak, and Easton Fornwalt. Also surviving are two sisters; Lucille Miller and Martha Kitchen, and one brother, Donald (Dorothy) Kline. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, Sherman Kline (1966) and Samuel Kline (1995). Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Liberty Baptist Church in Blanchard from 10am until the time of the service at 11am. Funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Dr. Chris Davis officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Blanchard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Liberty Baptist Church, 100 Bald Eagle St. Blanchard, PA 16826 or ti the Beech Creek-Blanchard Volunteer Fire Company, 38 Locust St. Beech Creek, PA 16822. Services have been entrusted to the Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc, 135 Main St. Howard, PA 16841

