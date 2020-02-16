Helen "Jean" Reese January 20, 1927-February 12, 2020 Helen "Jean" Reese, 93, of Port Matilda, Pa. died Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 at the Epworth Personal Care Home, Tyrone. She was born Jan. 20, 1927 n Altoona, a daughter of the late Jacob and Helen (Orwick) Corbin. She was married March 17, 1949 to Laroy M. Reese who died in Sept. 9, 2000. She is survived by children: Russell Reese (Diane) of Sinking Valley, Richard Reese (Libby) and Roy Lee Reese of Port Matilda. Grandchildren: Jennifer Reese- Parkes, Rusty Reese (Mary Beth), Brian Reese (Christina), Robert Reese (Cissy), Aaron Varner Reese, Haley and Grace Reese. Great-Grandchildren: Katelynn Parkes,. Frankie Parkes (Chelsea), Olivia Reese, Victoria Reese, Jaiden Reese, Emma Reese, Great-Great-Grandchildren: Kendall and Nolan Parkes. A sister Joyce Reese in Seattle, Wash., She was preceded in death by a son Robert Reese. She was a graduate of Williamsport High School and had worked as a waitress at the Corner Room in State College and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Port Matilda Fire Hall Aux., the Garden Club, and the Grange, was a lifetime Deacon at the Port Matilda Baptist Church, in the WTCU and taught Sunday school. Friends will be received at the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. and on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 10 A.M. to the service at 11:00 A.M. with Pastors Sam Reese and Ryan Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Helps Ministry at the Port Matilda Baptist Church, Main St., Port Matilda, Pa. 16870. Interment will be at Black Oak Cemetery.

