Helen Theresa Paul (née McGovern) July 31, 1929 ~ October 15, 2019 Helen Theresa Paul (née McGov ern), 90, passed away peacefully at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, PA on October 15, 2019. Helen was born at home in Karthaus on July 31, 1929 to Herman and Magdaline (Roussey) McGovern. She was raised, one of nine siblings, on a small farm in Karthaus. She attended the Karthaus School. In 1947 she married William T. "Bill" Paul; a WWII veteran recently returned. Bill survives at home. They were married for 72 years. She was a loving wife and mother of two. Helen was active in the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Karthaus, where she directed the junior choir. She spent many years supporting church functions such as sewing quilts and making care packages which were sent to needy people worldwide. For years, she was employed by the Weight Watchers organization in Clearfield where she had many friends. Helen is survived by her husband; her daughter, Donna Furgiuele, and her husband, Norman, of Shippenville, PA; her sister Carolyn McGovern of Clearfield, PA; her sister-in-law Betty McGovern of Keewaydin, PA; her granddaughter Maria Vaughn and her husband, Brett, of Shippenville, PA; her grandson Aaron Furgiuele and his wife, Sampurna Sattar, of Port Matilda; two great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her son Dennis Paul; her sisters Adele Heichel, Mary Leigey, and DeSales Renoe; her brothers Francis, Sylvester, Thomas, and Patrick. A public viewing will take place at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Karthaus on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am at the church with Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating followed by a committal service at Keewaydin Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3637 Main St, Karthaus, PA 16845. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 18, 2019

