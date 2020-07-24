1/1
Helen V. McClurg
1925 - 2020
Helen V. McClurg January 15, 1925 ~ July 21, 2020 Born to Ida Virginia (Jennie) and John Peach January 15, 1925 in Charl- eroi, PA, Helen V. McClurg passed away on July 21, 2020. With a smile that lit up the world, Helen McClurg delighted strangers just by saying hello - at her workplace at Miller's Department Store in Charleroi, in the grocery stores in State College, at the St. Barnabas Villages, or while roller skating on Venice Beach at age 60. Helen's infectious laugh distracted those of us around the game table, ensuring she always won. She played a mean round of cards, and an even meaner game of dice, and won every game which she last played in March. Her competitive spirit lives on in her daughters - thanks Mumsy. She knew how to cut a rug on the dance floor, and was often found tap dancing in the kitchen with her girls. When she wasn't reading mysteries or sewing costumes and quilts, she was cheering on her beloved Nittany Lions, or booing the losing Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She was not a good cook. Helen was adventurous, and enjoyed many excursions with the love of her life, Roger McClurg, with 36 photo albums to prove it. Helen will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 35 years Roger A. McClurg, daughters Nancy Batko (Bob) of Pittsburgh, Janey Potts of Santa Fe, NM, granddaughter Katharine Batko (Cody Affolder) of Pittsburgh and many dear friends in State College. Services will be held when it is safe to gather again. Donations may be made in Helen's name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., Bakerstown, PA. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
