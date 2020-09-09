1/
Henry W. "Hank" Weight Jr.
Henry W. "Hank" Weight Jr. March 16, 1951-September 5, 2020 Henry W. "Hank" Weight Jr., 69, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was born on March 16, 1951 in Lock Haven, the son of Henry W. Weight Sr., and the late Gladys L. Miller. During high school Henry wrestled for three years on the Bellefonte varsity squad and was a member of the class of 69. He enjoyed tenting at the Grange Fair for many years. He was a very private and spiritual man who enjoyed reading his Bible and sharing his knowledge of the Bible with anyone that was interested in listening. Hank worked on the family farm in Jacksonville and also drove trucks for companies in the area for many years. Later in life he found and became interested in bee keeping where he raised honey bees and would share the fruits of his labor with friends and family. He was often praised for having the best honey in the area. He loved his travel adventures to the midwest and had hoped someday to move to Montana. He is survived by his father Henry Sr. and step-mother Vonda of Mingoville, a brother Jerry (T.J.) of Bellefonte, two step-sisters; Sherry (Wade) Robbins of Julian and Denise (Donnie) Tressler of Howard, along with other step family. He also leaves behind a niece Teresa (Tom) Wilson of Bellefonte, a nephew Chad Weight of State College, great-nephews Seth (Jessica) and Hunter Wilson and Carter Weight, great- niece Ruby and a great-great nephew Haiden all of Bellefonte. Per his wishes there will be no services. Online condolences www.kader-neff.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
