Herbert C. Graves, III December 7, 1926December 6, 2019 Herbert C. Graves, III, 92, of State College died December 6, 2019 at The Pines of Juniper Village, State College. Born December 7, 1926 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Herbert C., Jr and Josephine (Yost) Graves. On March 24, 1951 in New Cumberland he married Nancy J. Greenawalt, who preceded him in death on June 13, 2019. Herbert was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was a WWII Navy veteran, a 32nd Degree Mason and was very active in the Penn State Alumna Association. He is survived by two daughters, Suzan Graves (Larry Kruchten) of Middleton, WI and Cyndee Graves of State College; one son, Chip Graves (David Kearney) of Palm Springs; one sister, Lucy McVicker (Charles) of Princeton, NJ; two grandchildren, Philip "Wren Graves" Kruchten (Angela Jensen) of Chicago, IL and Peter Kruchten of Middleton, WI and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter, Trish Jensen on February 17, 2014; and a sister, Nancy Bache. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10 AM until noon at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. A luncheon reception for family and friends will be held at 12:30 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner Street, State College, PA. The funeral service follows at 2 PM in the church. Entombment in Centre County Memorial Park will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Herbert's name may be made to Penn State College of Engineering, 101 Hammond Bldg., University Park, PA 16802. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 15, 2019