Hilda N. Ripka December 22, 1919 July 8, 2019 Hilda N. Ripka, 99, of State College died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Hilda was born December 22, 1919 in Potter Township, PA; a daughter of the late Clarence and Maude (Tressler) Grove. On June 10, 1948 she married Earl W. Ripka Sr. who preceded her in death on December 18, 2003. Hilda was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting and going out to her family's hunting camp. She is survived by three sons, Rankin L. Confer (Darla) of Bellefonte, Mark A. Confer (Polly) of Berrysburg, PA, and Winston C. Ripka of Bellefonte; one step-daughter, Bonnie Brown (Donald) of Centre Hall; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Norman and Wayne and a step-son Earl W. Ripka, Jr. Family will receive friends from at 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 11, 2019