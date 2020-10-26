1/1
Holly J. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holly J. Wilson November 10, 1950-October 23, 2020 Holly J. Wilson, 69, of rural Bellefonte passed away at her residence on Friday, October 23, 2020. Holly was born in Bellefonte on November 10, 1950, the daughter of Betty Wilson Parkes of Bellefonte and the late Mark R. Fisher. She married John G. Wilson who survives at home. Along with her husband she is survived by her son, Michael (Shannon McChesney) Brungart of Bellefonte and Mindi (Andy) Kephart of Milesburg, her sister Lori (Robert) Yarger of Centre Hall; her 8 grandchildren, Brien McChesney, Carson McChesney, Michaela Brungart, Andrew McChesney, Trevor Koch, Seth Koch, Alyssa Whitehill, Jesse Kephart and her nieces and nephews, April Fisher, Jessica Tucker, Shannon Anderson and Adam Yarger. Along with her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Fisher. Holly was a secretary at the Meadows Psychiatric Center in Centre Hall. She was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed fishing, crafting, traveling, camping and especially spending time with her family. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA 16853
(814) 355-7551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved