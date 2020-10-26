Holly J. Wilson November 10, 1950-October 23, 2020 Holly J. Wilson, 69, of rural Bellefonte passed away at her residence on Friday, October 23, 2020. Holly was born in Bellefonte on November 10, 1950, the daughter of Betty Wilson Parkes of Bellefonte and the late Mark R. Fisher. She married John G. Wilson who survives at home. Along with her husband she is survived by her son, Michael (Shannon McChesney) Brungart of Bellefonte and Mindi (Andy) Kephart of Milesburg, her sister Lori (Robert) Yarger of Centre Hall; her 8 grandchildren, Brien McChesney, Carson McChesney, Michaela Brungart, Andrew McChesney, Trevor Koch, Seth Koch, Alyssa Whitehill, Jesse Kephart and her nieces and nephews, April Fisher, Jessica Tucker, Shannon Anderson and Adam Yarger. Along with her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Fisher. Holly was a secretary at the Meadows Psychiatric Center in Centre Hall. She was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed fishing, crafting, traveling, camping and especially spending time with her family. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
.