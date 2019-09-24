Holly E. Eckley May 26, 1952September 21, 2109 Holly K. Eckley, 67 of Fleming, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center surrounded by her family. Holly was born on May 26, 1952, in Bellefonte a daughter of the late Guy K. and Katheryn I. Rhoades Eckley. Holly had been employed at Centre Engineering, Supelco Inc. and Community Action. Holly is survived by her daughter, Angel (Clay) Alexander of Julian, her two grandchildren, Austin Alexander and Sophia Alexander. Holly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and with her dogs, (Barney, Benjamin, Promise, Joey, Bailey and Bow). She also enjoyed spending time reading. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019