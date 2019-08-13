Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard A. Bush. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard A. Bush March 14, 1930August 11, 2019 Howard A. Bush, 89, of Bush Hollow, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Howard was born on March 14, 1930 in Union Twp., Centre Co., Pa., a son of the late Edward H. and Kathleen I. Watson Bush. On August 10, 1951 he married Dorothy Ammerman (Bush) who survives at home. Along with his wife he is survived by his son, Douglas (Caroline) Bush of Bush Hollow; his sisters, Beverly Haupt of Bellefonte, Jeannie Capparelle of Bellefonte, Lillian Bush of Bush Hollow; his brothers Roy Bush of Reedsville and Alvin Bush of Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer Cowher, Rebecca Novak, Curtis Bush and his great-grandchildren Madelyn Cowher, MaKenzie Cowher and Teagan Novak. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Earl Bush, Gerald Bush and his sister Amy Hockenberry. Howard attended the Brookside Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and was an avid hunter. He worked at Cerro as a Instrument Repairman and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P. M. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 P. M. with Pastor Robert "Bo" King officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co., Pa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at

