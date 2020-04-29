Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard R. Glunt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard R. Glunt September 8, 1943-April 26, 2020 Howard R. Glunt, 76, of rural Bellefonte, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Loganton, on September 8, 1943, the son of the late Raymond and Pearl Lamey Glunt. Howard is survived by his children, Howard R. "Butch" (Renee) Glunt of Snow Shoe, Kristine K.(Edward) Ranio of Bellefonte and David E. (Rhonda) Glunt of Bellefonte. Also surviving Howard are his grandchildren, Lillian Glunt, Allisa Glunt, Tyler Winters, Logan Webb, Nick Webb, Shane Ranio, Tanisha Ranio, Joshua Glunt, Jonothan Glunt; his great-grandchildren, Bentley Thomas, Brantley Glunt; his brother, Paul (Mary) Glunt of Howard and Cathy Brookhart of Carlisle. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Glunt and his sister, Ruth Casher. Howard was a Welder at Cerro Copper and Brass. He served his country in the United States Army. He was of the Protestant Faith. He was an avid horse shoe player and enjoyed hunting, fishing, following Bald Eagle Athletics, Penn State Athletics and Pittsburgh Steelers Football, but he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., P. O. Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 inmemory of Howard R. Glunt. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

Howard R. Glunt September 8, 1943-April 26, 2020 Howard R. Glunt, 76, of rural Bellefonte, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Loganton, on September 8, 1943, the son of the late Raymond and Pearl Lamey Glunt. Howard is survived by his children, Howard R. "Butch" (Renee) Glunt of Snow Shoe, Kristine K.(Edward) Ranio of Bellefonte and David E. (Rhonda) Glunt of Bellefonte. Also surviving Howard are his grandchildren, Lillian Glunt, Allisa Glunt, Tyler Winters, Logan Webb, Nick Webb, Shane Ranio, Tanisha Ranio, Joshua Glunt, Jonothan Glunt; his great-grandchildren, Bentley Thomas, Brantley Glunt; his brother, Paul (Mary) Glunt of Howard and Cathy Brookhart of Carlisle. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Glunt and his sister, Ruth Casher. Howard was a Welder at Cerro Copper and Brass. He served his country in the United States Army. He was of the Protestant Faith. He was an avid horse shoe player and enjoyed hunting, fishing, following Bald Eagle Athletics, Penn State Athletics and Pittsburgh Steelers Football, but he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., P. O. Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 inmemory of Howard R. Glunt. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close