Howard R. Glunt September 8, 1943-April 26, 2020 Howard R. Glunt, 76, of rural Bellefonte, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Loganton, on September 8, 1943, the son of the late Raymond and Pearl Lamey Glunt. Howard is survived by his children, Howard R. "Butch" (Renee) Glunt of Snow Shoe, Kristine K.(Edward) Ranio of Bellefonte and David E. (Rhonda) Glunt of Bellefonte. Also surviving Howard are his grandchildren, Lillian Glunt, Allisa Glunt, Tyler Winters, Logan Webb, Nick Webb, Shane Ranio, Tanisha Ranio, Joshua Glunt, Jonothan Glunt; his great-grandchildren, Bentley Thomas, Brantley Glunt; his brother, Paul (Mary) Glunt of Howard and Cathy Brookhart of Carlisle. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Glunt and his sister, Ruth Casher. Howard was a Welder at Cerro Copper and Brass. He served his country in the United States Army. He was of the Protestant Faith. He was an avid horse shoe player and enjoyed hunting, fishing, following Bald Eagle Athletics, Penn State Athletics and Pittsburgh Steelers Football, but he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., P. O. Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 inmemory of Howard R. Glunt. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020