Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard S. Grove Sr.. View Sign

Howard S. Grove, Sr. June 12, 1936 - March 14, 2019 Howard S. Grove, Sr., 82, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Nittany, PA on June 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Ralph J. and Velda (Burris) Grove. On June 1, 1955, in Houserville, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Johnstonbaugh) Grove, who survives at home after sharing 63 years of marriage together. Howard was a 1954 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He was a farmer all his life and former tax collector for more than 24 years. Most recently, he was owner/operator of Grove Printing in Bellefonte. In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by their three children, Debra Greene (Randy), Howard Grove, Jr. (Lisa), and Duane Grove (Jill), all of Bellefonte; 10 grandchildren: Nathan Greene (Stacie Miller), Angela Clark (Jim), Sarah Reed (Jared), Brian Grove (Jennifer), Allen Grove (Sara Lauck), Justin Grove (Stephenie), Danielle Parsons (Tyler), Dana Grove (Shane Hosterman), Annissa Seager, and Briana Valentine; and 20 great-grandchildren: Austin Greene, Colton, Kaden, Gavin, and Raelynn Clark, Adilyn and Olivia Reed, Kirra and Mason Grove, Braydyn and Brooklyn Grove, Logan and Harper Parsons, Kayleigh Grove, Brody Pritts, Grayson, Nella, and Willow Grove, Jack Hosterman, and Sienna McMullen. Also surviving is one sister, Alma Rider, of Zion, one brother-in-law, Earl Hoy, and his mother-in-law, Ethel Ishler. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Brett Greene, four sisters: Bernice Ammerman, Hazel Peters, Ethel Hoy, and Alice Grove and two brothers: Melvin and Harold Grove. Howard was a member of Buffalo Run United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. Additionally, he was a member of the Logan Grange and Centre Squares, where he enjoyed square dancing. He loved going to public auctions and sales and looked forward to the Grange Fair each year. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Howard will be remembered as a dependable friend, wonderful husband, caring father, and loving Pop-Pop to all his family and leaves them with countless memories that will forever be treasured. There will be a public viewing held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 12pm-2pm at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will follow at 2pm at the funeral home with Rev. Alex Dyakiw officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 3009 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Howard S. Grove, Sr. June 12, 1936 - March 14, 2019 Howard S. Grove, Sr., 82, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Nittany, PA on June 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Ralph J. and Velda (Burris) Grove. On June 1, 1955, in Houserville, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Johnstonbaugh) Grove, who survives at home after sharing 63 years of marriage together. Howard was a 1954 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He was a farmer all his life and former tax collector for more than 24 years. Most recently, he was owner/operator of Grove Printing in Bellefonte. In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by their three children, Debra Greene (Randy), Howard Grove, Jr. (Lisa), and Duane Grove (Jill), all of Bellefonte; 10 grandchildren: Nathan Greene (Stacie Miller), Angela Clark (Jim), Sarah Reed (Jared), Brian Grove (Jennifer), Allen Grove (Sara Lauck), Justin Grove (Stephenie), Danielle Parsons (Tyler), Dana Grove (Shane Hosterman), Annissa Seager, and Briana Valentine; and 20 great-grandchildren: Austin Greene, Colton, Kaden, Gavin, and Raelynn Clark, Adilyn and Olivia Reed, Kirra and Mason Grove, Braydyn and Brooklyn Grove, Logan and Harper Parsons, Kayleigh Grove, Brody Pritts, Grayson, Nella, and Willow Grove, Jack Hosterman, and Sienna McMullen. Also surviving is one sister, Alma Rider, of Zion, one brother-in-law, Earl Hoy, and his mother-in-law, Ethel Ishler. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Brett Greene, four sisters: Bernice Ammerman, Hazel Peters, Ethel Hoy, and Alice Grove and two brothers: Melvin and Harold Grove. Howard was a member of Buffalo Run United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. Additionally, he was a member of the Logan Grange and Centre Squares, where he enjoyed square dancing. He loved going to public auctions and sales and looked forward to the Grange Fair each year. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Howard will be remembered as a dependable friend, wonderful husband, caring father, and loving Pop-Pop to all his family and leaves them with countless memories that will forever be treasured. There will be a public viewing held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 12pm-2pm at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will follow at 2pm at the funeral home with Rev. Alex Dyakiw officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 3009 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wetzler Funeral Service Inc

206 N Spring St

Bellefonte , PA 16823

(814) 355-4261 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close