Howard W. "June" Miller November 22, 1934-January 16, 2020 Howard W. "June" Miller, Jr., 85, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home, Bellefonte. He was born in Bellefonte on November 22, 1934 a son of the late Howard Sr. and Loretta Meckley Miller. June was a heavy equipment operator for Marblehead Lime, Bellefonte where he retired after 43 years of service. He was a life member and originator of the Millers 8 Camp, Marsh Creek. He was an avid Doe hunter and enjoyed time spent at the family camp. June also enjoyed watching sports events, particularly the Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State, as well as NASCAR. He is survived by a daughter, Wanda Bickle of State College, two sons; Doug of Jacksonville, Fl., and Gregory (Laura) of Bellefonte, two brothers; Denny (Elaine) of Pleasant Gap, and Garylee (Sherry) of Howard, and five sisters; Shirley Richner and Sara Welch both of Howard, Gail (Jim) Robb of Bellefonte, Maryann (Dick) Miller of Philipsburg, and Arlene (Tom) Milton of Bellefonte, and six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by a son; Dale, two brothers; Jim and Darrell, and brother-in-laws; Walter Richner and Boyd Welch Per June's wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020