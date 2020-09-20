Hrach Kervandjian January 18, 1931 ~ September 12, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the Kervan-djian family announces the passing of Hrach Kervandjian on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. He was 89 years old. Hrach was born on January 18, 1931 in Tehran, Iran, the first of five children to Vartan & Nevart Kervandjian, orphaned survivors of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. At the age of 16, Hrach immigrated to the United States, settling in New Hampshire, where after graduating from a private high school, he pursued higher education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Boston University. He proudly served in the US Army in the 1950s, which instilled in him a level of discipline and patriotism that he carried with pride and shared with others for the rest of his life. With the arrival of his parents to the US, the family moved to New York, where Hrach got his start working in the family business. He would go on to explore various entrepreneurial avenues in his professional life. It is in New York where he would meet the love of his life, Adele Gabrelian and marry in 1959. They welcomed their first child, daughter Linda, then their son Ara, and together raised their two children in Forest Hills, NY, then briefly in Tehran, before permanently settling in New Hyde Park, NY, where they enjoyed over 40 years in the Big Apple with family, friends and the greater Armenian-American community. In 1993, they started a new life in State College, PA, where they would enjoy 25 years of growing older together, surrounded by their son and his extended family and helping raise their three grandchildren. In recent years, the couple moved to Boca Raton to be with their daughter in Florida. Hrach is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Adele, loving daughter Linda (FL), loving son Ara and daughter-in-law Heddy, grandchildren Alex, Taline and Shant (PA); siblings Vahram & Seda Kervandjian (CA), Seda Avakian (FL), Chris & Kate Kervandjian (NJ), sister-in-law Marriet Gabrelian (NY), many nieces and nephews and their families; cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews; in-laws Henry & Seda Sahakian (PA) and family. Private memorial services were held in Boca Raton, FL. Hrach was a bright light and will be missed by all he touched. May God Rest His Soul.



